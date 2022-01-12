62.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
type here...

Failure of underground cable at SECO substation sparks outrage after outage in The Villages

By Staff Report

The failure of an underground cable at a SECO Energy substation sparked outrage after an early morning outage darkened The Villages.

The first outages were reported shortly before 5 a.m. Wednesday for about 2,500 SECO customers in The Villages, including the Village of Rio Grande, the Village of Tierra Del Sol, the Village of De La Vista and Bridgeport at Laurel Valley.

SECO reported that all customers’ power was restored at 9:14 a.m. SECO blamed a failed underground cable at the Lake Ella Substation.

Lake Ella Substation
The Lake Ella Substation

Plenty of Villagers were upset and angry over the outage.

“In all my travels throughout the U.S., I have never come across a worse electrical distribution company,” said Sandra Bondar of the Village of Rio Grande.

“Instead of setting up a proper phone answering service or updating the infrastructure, SECO has chosen to become a fire department. Yep, just putting out fires,” said Bondar, who purchased her home in 2013.

She added that the Lake Ella Substation has been “outdated since the day it opened.”

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Florida Republicans need to roll back social media regulations

A reader from Ocala contends Florida Republicans need to roll back social media regulations. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Another manifestation of Trump Derangement Syndrome

A Village of Mallory Square man cites another example of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Read his Letter to the Editor.

COVID-19 precautions not a priority at local facility

A Village of Lynnhaven resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes a local facility that, in his opinion, is disregarding any and all safety precautions in connection with COVID-19.

County commissioners suspended prior to any conviction

A Village of Osceola Hills resident is expressing disappointment in Gov. Ron DeSantis for suspending two elected officials. Read her Letter to the Editor.

How Democracy really dies

A Village of Collier resident, in a Letter to the Editor, provides an analysis on how democracy dies.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos