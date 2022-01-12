Failure of underground cable at SECO substation sparks outrage after outage in The Villages

The failure of an underground cable at a SECO Energy substation sparked outrage after an early morning outage darkened The Villages.

The first outages were reported shortly before 5 a.m. Wednesday for about 2,500 SECO customers in The Villages, including the Village of Rio Grande, the Village of Tierra Del Sol, the Village of De La Vista and Bridgeport at Laurel Valley.

SECO reported that all customers’ power was restored at 9:14 a.m. SECO blamed a failed underground cable at the Lake Ella Substation.

Plenty of Villagers were upset and angry over the outage.

“In all my travels throughout the U.S., I have never come across a worse electrical distribution company,” said Sandra Bondar of the Village of Rio Grande.

“Instead of setting up a proper phone answering service or updating the infrastructure, SECO has chosen to become a fire department. Yep, just putting out fires,” said Bondar, who purchased her home in 2013.

She added that the Lake Ella Substation has been “outdated since the day it opened.”