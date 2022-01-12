61.2 F
The Villages
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Lady Lake constituent sees significant drop in monthly Social Security benefit

By Congressman Daniel Webster
Congressman Daniel Webster

A constituent from Lady Lake contacted my office regarding a statement he received from the Social Security Administration (SSA) notifying him of a significant reduction in his monthly benefit due to an overpayment on his record.

The overpayment was a result of a voluntary separation incentive paid to him by the Defense Finance Accounting Service. My staff followed up with the SSA to address the constituent’s appeal and ensure his paperwork was processed expeditiously. Shortly after my office submitted an inquiry, the constituent was awarded a favorable response which resulted in a refund of over $1,500.

Constituent services is a critical element of our congressional office. The federal government is a massive operation, and my office is available if you ever need assistance in navigating the bureaucracy or cutting through red tape. We are here to serve you.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

