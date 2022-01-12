70.5 F
The Villages
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Read-end collision in roundabout snarls traffic near Savannah Center

By Meta Minton

A read-end collision in a roundabout snarled traffic Wednesday afternoon near Savannah Center.

The two-vehicle crash took place shortly after 3 p.m. at the roundabout at the intersection of El Camino Real and Buena Vista Boulevard.

A rear-end collision occurred Wednesday afternoon in the roundabout at Buena Vista Boulevard and El Camino Real.

There did not appear to be any injuries. However, the vehicles remained in the roundabout for about 10 minutes, creating confusion for other drivers. The civilian traffic investigator from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene and directed the cars involved in the accident to the Savannah Center parking lot.

Both vehicles involved in the crash had Florida license plates. One vehicle had a handicapped placard.

