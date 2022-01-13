Lucy Josephine DiCandia

69.1 F
Thursday, January 13, 2022
By Staff Report
Lucy J. DiCandia, 95, of Belleview, Florida passed away January 6, 2022, at Ocala Regional Medical Center, Ocala, Florida. She was the wife of the late Paul Anthony DiCandia who preceded her in 1993. Lucy was born in New York, New York a daughter of the late Francesco and Maria Falestra. Lucy is survived by daughters, Lisa Levesque of Ocala, FL and Constance DiCandia of Hollywood, FL and son, Paul DiCandia II of Belleview, FL. She was the grandmother of Sara Hume, Paul DiCandia III and Stephen Funk. She has 5 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. The family will receive friends at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 5946 SE Robinson Road, Belleview, FL 34420 on Saturday, January 15, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM followed by a prayer service at 1:00 PM. Interment will be at Forest Lawn Memory Garden, Ocala, FL. Condolences may be left at Hiers-Baxley.com.

