Police handing out tickets to left turn violators in U.S. Hwy. 27/441 construction zone

By Meta Minton

Police are handing out tickets to left turn violators in the U.S. Hwy. 27/441 construction zone in Lady Lake.

The southbound side of the U.S. Hwy. 27/441 bridge over County Road 25 is in the process of being removed and an alternate route has been set up. Part of the construction necessitated several “No Left Turn” signs at intersections.

Many drivers were frustrated and confused by the signs, causing a surge in traffic crashes earlier this month. Lady Lake Commissioner Ed Freeman was so concerned about the number of crashes, he went directly to the Florida Department of Transportation to lobby for help.

The Lady Lake Police Department has announced it will continue to enforce the posted “No Left Turn” at Rolling Acres Road, Old Vineyard Road, and Fennell Boulevard.

If a driver is stopped for violating the posted sign, the driver will be cited.

“Please allow extra time to get to your destinations. There will be more pattern changes as the widening project continues, so it important that all motorists pay attention when traveling through the construction zone. A traffic pattern can be as simple as a shift in a lane that you are traveling on or a detour onto a new roadway like in recent months,” said Police Chief Robert Tempesta.

