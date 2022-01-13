Police investigating burglary and booze theft at liquor store in The Villages

Police are investigating an early-morning burglary and booze theft at a liquor store in The Villages.

Suspects in a compact sport utility vehicle drove up at 3:03 a.m. Thursday to Kindred Spirits, which is next door to Publix at La Plaza Grande, and broke the glass front door window of the liquor store. Two suspects entered the liquor store while a third individual stayed in the vehicle and backed it up to the business. They loaded liquor into the back of the SUV. No cash was stolen from the store.

Evidence gathered at the scene indicated the SUV had been stolen Jan. 10 in Orlando.

Anyone with information about the crime is encouraged to contact the Lady Lake Police Department at (352) 751-1565. If you which to remain anonymous, call the Central Florida Crimeline at (800) 423-TIPS (8477) or go to crimeline.org

The Kindred Spirits at La Plaza Grande opened in 1997 and at that time it was the only liquor store in the Villages. Kindred Spirits, owned by The Villages of Lake Sumter Inc., expanded to Southern Trace Plaza, Mulberry Grove Plaza and Colony Plaza, but in 2014 those liquor stores were sold to Publix and converted to the Publix name. The Villages retained the La Plaza Grande Kindred Spirits location and Kindred Spirits is used to stock the bars at restaurants throughout The Villages.