Friday, January 14, 2022
$20,000 engineering study could unearth root of problems at Soulliere Villas

By Meta Minton

Community Development District 4 supervisors are hoping an independent $20,000 engineering study could unearth the root of problems at the Soulliere Villas.

CDD 4 supervisors on Friday made it known they are unhappy about having to spend the money on an engineering study to solve the mystery of premature deterioration of the roadways in the Soulliere Villas. The problem at the villas has been tied to the underdrain system.

The Soulliere Villas problem is eerily similar to drainage woes at the Callahan Villas and the Belle Glade Villas in Community Development District 10. Last month, CDD 10 supervisors absorbed the news that a $45,000 civil engineering study would be needed to address the issues at those villas. At least one supervisor feared it could be just “the tip of the iceberg.”

The Soulliere Villas were constructed roughly five years ago, at about the same time as the Callahan Villas and the Belle Glade Villas.

CDD 4 supervisors have similar “tip of the iceberg” fears.

“It is going to cost all of the residents of District 4 some money unless the Developer steps up,” said CDD 4 Supervisor Don Deakin.   

CDD 4 Supervisor Mark Hayes agreed.

“Once again our budget is being impacted. It’s an unplanned expense,” Hayes said.

