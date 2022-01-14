Champadai Rodriguez was someone who always gave a lot of herself to everyone in need. Always donated to the poor and had God close to her heart for herself and everyone else. Wanted for everyone family and friends to love each other and get along aside from their differences. She made peace with God and forgave everyone as well. Was always loved by her husband, family and friends. And will always be missed in our hearts. May peace be with you always in the name of the Father, Son and Holy Ghost Amen. We Will never forget Nathan Rodriguez husband of 22 years. Married 3/4/99 Passed 12/16/21