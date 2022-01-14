66.5 F
The Villages
Friday, January 14, 2022
First Responders Recreation Center remains ‘on time and on budget’

By Meta Minton

The new First Responders Recreation Center remains “on time and on budget” and could open as early as July.

Amenity Authority Committee member Ann Forrester offered an update on the project Friday morning for the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors.

Her presentation included a video of a drone flyover of the construction site located in the Marion County section of The Villages.

The total cost of the project, including the acquisition of the property from the First Baptist Church of The Villages, is $7.175 million.

“It is on time and on budget,” Forrester said.

The new recreation center complex will include an 18-hole putt & play course, walking trail, fire pit, resort style pool and sand volleyball.

