Friday, January 14, 2022
By Staff Report
Leo “Kleb” Johnson, age 68, of The Villages, FL, passed away on January 10, 2022. Kleb was born in Cairo, IL to his parents, James Sidney Johnson, Sr. and Betty (Kleb) Johnson on January 12, 1953. He married the love of his life, Joyce Thedford. He graduated from Ole Miss with a Masters of Arts in Administration. He was a proud member of the Delta Kappa Epsilon Fraternity and was a past president. He was a past president of the Mississippi Recreation and Park Association, a member of the National Recreation and Park Association, a retired official for the Mississippi Private School Administration, Chapter Director of the National Youth Sports Coach Association, and past Board of Directors Member and Assigning Secretary to the Central Mississippi Private School Basketball Official Association. Kleb has worked for the City of Oxford, MS as an Executive Director of the Oxford Park Commission, and for the City of Brandon, MS as a Director of Parks and Recreation. After he retired, Kleb worked for SWM in Oxford, MS. For activities and hobbies, Kleb was an avid traveler, he loved all sports in general, he loved to golf, go to the beach, loved all watersports, loved to read, and loved to do his crossword puzzles. He loved anything and everything Ole Miss, he bled red and blue. His greatest joy in life was to spend time with his grandkids. He was a great family man, loving father, devoted husband, friend, and G-Dad the Magnificent. He will be deeply missed. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Joyce Johnson; daughter, Harmony Johnson Sims (Jeremy); sister, Sue Larrance (Howard); grandchildren, Kiley Sims, Cole Sims, and Connor Sims; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Kleb’s name to the Ronald McDonald House of Nashville, 2144 Fairfax Avenue, Nashville, TN 37212 or online at www.rmhcnasville.com

