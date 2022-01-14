New Buena Vista Boulevard extension will include two roundabouts

The Buena Vista Boulevard extension from Meggison Road to State 44 Project will commence the week of Monday, Jan. 17, according to Sumter County officials

This project will provide a new four-lane divided roadway connecting Meggison Road and State Road 44. This project will include the construction of two roundabouts, two drainage retention areas, two bridge structures and retaining walls, soil stabilization columns, a new mast arm traffic signal at the intersection with State Road 44, a new eight-inch force main within the project limits, and landscaping and irrigation.

Motorists are asked to use caution when traveling Buena Vista Boulevard, State Road 44, and Heritage Boulevard/Springfield Way. Lane closures will be utilized during the day and night hours. Heavy machinery will be working near the travel way.

The anticipated completion of the project is December 2022.