Friday, January 14, 2022
Supreme Court right to block Biden’s dystopian mandate  

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to block President Biden’s dystopian vaccine mandate on private businesses is a win for our rule of law.
The Supreme Court rightfully recognized that President Biden’s attempt to strong-arm employers and threaten the right of millions of Americans to earn and make a living far exceeded the role and authority of the Executive Branch.
Healthcare decisions should be between an individual and their doctor – not the result of demands by Washington politicians.

Congressman Daniel Webster
R-Clermont

 

