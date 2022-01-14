Supreme Court right to block Biden’s dystopian mandate  

To the Editor:

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to block President Biden’s dystopian vaccine mandate on private businesses is a win for our rule of law.

The Supreme Court rightfully recognized that President Biden’s attempt to strong-arm employers and threaten the right of millions of Americans to earn and make a living far exceeded the role and authority of the Executive Branch.

Healthcare decisions should be between an individual and their doctor – not the result of demands by Washington politicians.

Congressman Daniel Webster

R-Clermont