64 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, January 14, 2022
type here...

The Villages District Office releases information about MLK trash pickup

By Staff Report

The Villages District Office has released information about trash pickup on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, which will be observed on Monday, Jan. 17.

Community Development Districts 1-11

If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there is no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday. 

Community Development Districts 12 and 13

If you live in Community Development Districts 12 and 13, there will be no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday.

Lake County portion of The Villages (not including CDD 11) 

If you live in the Lake County portion of The Villages (not including CDD 11), there will be no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday.

Lady Lake portion of The Villages 

If you live in the Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages, there will be no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Supreme Court right to block Biden’s dystopian mandate  

In a Letter to the Editor, Congressman Daniel Webster applauds the U.S. Supreme Court for striking down President Biden’s vaccine mandate.

President Biden working tirelessly to protect Americans from COVID-19

A Democratic official takes aim at ani-vaxxers and praised the Biden Administration for working to protect Americans from COVID-19.

Commissioners Miller and Search tried to help us – Isn’t it time we try and help them?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sabal Chase resident argues that Commissioners Oren Miller and Gary Search stepped up to help the residents of Sumter County. Now it’s time to help them.

Leftist lies poison America

A reader from South Carolina contends that leftist lies are killing America. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Florida Republicans need to roll back social media regulations

A reader from Ocala contends Florida Republicans need to roll back social media regulations. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos