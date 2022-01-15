69.3 F
Saturday, January 15, 2022
Guest IDs services will be available Monday morning though offices closed for MLK day

By Staff Report

All recreation offices in The Villages will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Recreation centers, fit clubs, outdoor facilities, swimming pools and boat tours will be open as usual.

Guest ID cards, executive trail fees and activity registration will be available at La Hacienda, Lake Miona, Eisenhower, Rohan and Everglades Regional Recreation Complexes from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Monday, Jan. 17.

Regular office hours will resume Tuesday, Jan. 18. For further information, stop by or call your nearest regional recreation complex or call (352) 674-1800. 

