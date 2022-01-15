Ludwig Sand (Lou), of The Villages, Beloved husband and loving uncle died peacefully in The Villages, Florida on Sunday, January 2, 2022. He was born in Germany on June 9, 1935. He came to the United States to Queens, New York and was drafted into the US Army. He married Bernice Hornak on June 10, 1961; they celebrated 60 years of marriage on June 10, 2021. He is survived by his beloved wife Bernice, his nephews Matt Heyen, Hubert Imhof, and niece BJ Pilkins. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Hope Lutheran Church, 250 Avenida Los Angelos, The Villages, FL at 10:30 AM with interment to follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida at 2:00 PM with Military Honors.

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home of Lady Lake, Florida.