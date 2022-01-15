71.7 F
The Villages
Saturday, January 15, 2022
New poll shows DeSantis in strong position over Democratic rivals

By Staff Report

The latest Florida Chamber statewide poll shows a majority of likely Florida voters believe Florida is headed in the right direction. Members also give Gov. Ron DeSantis high marks.

However, three of Florida’s 10 media markets believe Florida is on the wrong track: Tallahassee, West Palm and Miami-Fort Lauderdale.

“As I shared recently at our Legislative Fly-In, if Florida was a stock I would buy as much as I can afford,” said Florida Chamber President and CEO Mark Wilson. “As we enter an important election year for keeping Florida, Florida, there’s no better time to unite the business community for good to ensure the right things continue to happen.”

The Florida Chamber poll also found that DeSantis is in a strong position. He holds a double-digit lead over all potential Democratic challengers heading into his re-election campaign.

DeSantis enjoys a 12 percent lead over former Gov. Charlie Crist, benefiting from 89 percent support from Republicans and 49 percent support from NPAs. DeSantis leads Crist among NPA’s by 16 percent.

The governor also enjoys a 12 percent lead over Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried, benefiting from 90 percent support from Republicans and 46 percent support from NPAs. DeSantis leads Fried among NPA’s by 7 percent.

