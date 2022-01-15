71.7 F
The Villages
Saturday, January 15, 2022
Sumter County’s COVID-19 positivity rate climbs to 23.16 percent

By Staff Report

Sumter County’s COVID-19 positivity rate climbed this past week to 23.16 percent.

Overall, the daily positivity rate for all new COVID-19 cases throughout Florida was 29.3 percent. Marion County last week was running ahead of the state average with a 31.3 percent positivity rate. The positivity rate in Lake County was at 27 percent.

A COVID-19 testing site on County Road 466 near the Hampton Inn in The Villages continues to see a steady stream of cars entering its facility.

The Florida Department of Health has issued updated testing guidance and recommendations to maximize the benefits of COVID-19 testing in Florida. A copy of the full COVID-19 testing guidance can be found here.

