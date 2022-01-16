59.4 F
The Villages
Sunday, January 16, 2022
By Staff Report
Christopher Michael Montanaro, 48, of Ocala, Florida passed away January 6, 2022. He was the husband of Marie Montanaro. Chris was born in Newburg, New York to Robert Montanaro and Mary Bonhote. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of the Church @ The Springs, Ocala. He was a member of the Ocala Jeep Club, enjoyed bowling, ceramics, and fishing. He was an organ donor. Christopher is survived by his wife, Marie Loretta Montanaro, stepson, Tyler Buttrick of Ocala, FL, father, Robert L. Montanaro and Mother, Julie Montanaro of Ocala, FL and Birth mother, Mary Bonhote of Ocala, FL. He is also survived by his brother, Robert Montanaro, Jr., and his wife Catherine of NY. He leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews as well as many cousins. Arrangements entrusted to Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 5946 SE Robinson Road, Belleview, FL 34420. Condolences may be left at Hires-Baxley.com.

