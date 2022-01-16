To the Editor:

Ammar Moussa penned a Letter to the Editor praising President Biden’s “tireless” efforts to provide vaccines for Americans. He then excoriated Republicans for working against the President’s efforts to make Americans safe from COVID-19. Under his name was the caption that identifies his membership

In The Democrat National Committee.

That explained it all. Only an avowed democrat could skew the facts 180 degrees from the truth.

It is a fact that President Biden was warned about the Omicron variant yet refused to sign contracts to provide therapeutics and testing in meaningful numbers leaving America needlessly exposed to this highly contagious disease. Mr. Moussa didn’t include this fact in his praise of President Biden.

The independent polls all give President Biden historically low numbers related to his handling of the COVID-19 virus. Not just Republicans, but Democrats and especially independents recognize the Biden’s inept handling of this pandemic.

Mr. Moussa needs to look at his own party as the one in power, not the Republicans, and the fact that COVID-19 has flourished under the Democrat leadership.

Larry Moran

Village of Mallory Square