The Villages
Sunday, January 16, 2022
Driver sentenced to jail time after found sleeping in car at town square

By Meta Minton
Skyler Blue Draper
A man has been sentenced to jail time after he was found sleeping in his car at a town square in The Villages.

Skyler Blue Draper, 37, of Oxford, pleaded no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He was sentenced to 10 days in jail, will lose his driver’s license for six months and has been placed on probation for one year. He was also ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

The Baltimore native was found asleep in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee shortly before midnight June 12 in the parking lot behind Panera Bread at Lake Sumter Landing prompting a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy to be called to investigate a report of a suspicious vehicle. Draper was slumped over in the driver’s seat, partially hanging out the open driver’s side door, according to an arrest report. The vehicle was running with its lights on. Draper told the deputy he could not drive because he was “too loaded.” He said he had opened the vehicle door to throw up.

He struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that measured .143 and .136 blood alcohol content.

