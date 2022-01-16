Jerry Wayne Houchens

Jerry “Beebs” Wayne Houchens, 81, passed away Saturday, January 8th, 2022. Jerry was born in Petersburg, Virginia on October 12th, 1940 to William Raymond Houchens, Sr and Cecil Conner Harvey. Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Houchens, to whom he was married from 1963 until her death in April of 2012. Survivors include his wife Joyce Knapp of The Villages, Florida; daughter Kie E. Vanderhorst of Lexington, KY; son, Philip and his wife Shelly Houchens of Greenville, SC; son, Joseph Houchens of Fountain Inn, SC; his stepdaughters Dawn and Michael Gibson of Bethesda, Maryland Debra and Erik Miller of West Chicago Illinois: five grandchildren, Riley Stokes, Taylor Stokes, Haley Houchens, Hayden Houchens, Jett Vanderhorst, and two step grandchildren, Gray Gibson and Riley Miller. Jerry graduated from Hampton Sydney College with a B.A. in English. He went on to further his education graduating from Union Theological Seminary. Jerry spent his entire career with the Presbyterian Church. First as Director of Christian Education at First Presbyterian Church in Richmond, KY and as Manager of Camp Burnamwood in Irvine, KY. He then took a position with The Presbyterian Church (USA) serving the church in a variety of ways, finishing his career as Executive of Examination Services. Jerry’s passion in life was to help others and he touched the lives of many people. Outside of work Jerry loved playing golf, Bridge, reading and socializing with people.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, January 20th in the First Presbyterian Church of Wildwood. Pastors: Shawn Barkley & William Kramp. A reception to follow at The Savannah Center, 1545 N. Buena Vista Blvd, The Villages, Florida. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the First Presbyterian Church of Wildwood, 203 Barwick St., Wildwood, Fl. 34785.