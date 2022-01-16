63.9 F
The Villages
Sunday, January 16, 2022
Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream must be fulfilled

By Villages-News Editorial

It was President Ronald Reagan who in 1983 signed the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday into law.

The day has been set aside to honor the minister and civil rights leader who was born Jan. 15, 1929.

King was the leader of the non-violent movement for equality that earned him the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964. Four years later he was struck down by an assassin’s bullet.

He was posthumously honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1977 and the Congressional Gold Medal in 2004.

On this day, we take time to remember King’s life’s work and the challenge with which he left us:

“I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident: that all men are created equal.”’

