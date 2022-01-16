More gate strikes in The Villages during snowbird season

At this time of year, there is an increase in traffic on the roads and an increase in the number of gate arms that are struck by vehicles in The Villages. The most common cause of these gate strikes is excess vehicle speed. Some times it is a motorist that fails to slow enough to allow a gate arm to open fully while other times it is a motorist who punches the button or quickly runs their card without slowing to observe the gate arm responding to their action.

When a motorist slows, it allows time for a gate arm to open and it allows time for those passing behind the gate area to observe, respond and cross safely.

Here are some tips for properly navigating the gates in The Villages:

• The speed in each gate area is 5 miles per hour.

• Entering vehicles should stop at the gate house or the card reader.

• To enter, you may press the red button or swipe your gate card for the gate arm to raise.

• Watch to see the gate arm respond when you press the button or swipe your card and never go by the beep or the light of the card reader .

• Never follow closely behind another vehicle, bike, or golf cart without activating the gate arm for yourself.

• As a vehicle passes under the open gate arm, a sensor sends a close signal to the arm and the gate arm comes down.

• If you run your card or press the button before the previous vehicle has completely passed under the gate arm, you risk your card or button not being read and the gate may close.

• If you wait for the previous vehicle to pass the gate arm and then run your card or press the button, you can watch to see the arm respond to your card or the button by opening and you may proceed.

