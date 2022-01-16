60.9 F
The Villages
Sunday, January 16, 2022
New partnership could provide relief for overburdened Rolling Acres Road

By Meta Minton

Rolling Acres Road continues to strain under the increasing traffic from the area’s non-stop growth.

As development continues to mushroom all around it, there has been no plan for relief for Rolling Acres Road.

Backups and traffic crashes have become the norm on the road which stretches from Griffin Avenue in Lady Lake to Lake Ella Road in unincorporated Lake County.

Rolling Acres Road officially has been classified as a “failing road.” The wear-and-tear on the roadway is noticeable. The heavy traffic is frustrating and undeniable.

Last week, Lady Lake Mayor James Reitz, Town Manager William Lawrence and Growth Director Thad Carroll participated in a Zoom meeting with Lake County Commission Chairman Sean Parks, who used the meeting to stress the importance of building relationships.

Rolling Acres Road is owned by the county.

“We discussed the idea of developing a partnership with the Town of Lady Lake, Lake County, and the State of Florida to resolve the issues with Rolling Acres Road,” Lawrence said.

He added that Parks was “receptive” to the idea.

