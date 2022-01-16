60.9 F
The Villages
Sunday, January 16, 2022
Officials need to take a drive on the multi-modal paths

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Driving at night on un-striped cart paths is very difficult. There is no line of reference and you can easily wander all over the road, or even off it. This is much worse with on-coming traffic. My wife and I have done it and we felt very unsafe.
We live in District 4, which is striped, so we see the difference first hand.
Striping is not that expensive and it provides an obvious safety advantage on a two way road at night.
Before voting no, I would hope that one would drive an un-striped path on a moonless night to see what it’s like.

George Perkins
Village of Calumet Grove

 

