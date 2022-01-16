Two more CDDs in The Villages ready to tackle mold at abandoned homes

Two more community development districts in The Villages are ready to tackle mold at abandoned homes.

Community Development Districts 1 and 3 last week voted to amend their existing rules, allowing them to power wash mold and trim hedges at out-of-compliance homes.

Supervisors have grown frustrated with their inability to deal with problems like mold, particularly at abandoned homes. They have been feeling the heat from residents upset about eyesores in their neighborhoods.

CDDs have been limited to cutting the grass at homes which have been found in violation of the “neat and clean” deed restriction.

Community Development District 4 was the first to amend its rules to allow power washing and hedge trimming. CDDs 1 and 3 followed CDD 4’s lead. Others are also considering it.

The cost of power washing is $150 per hour, plus a $100 administrative fee.