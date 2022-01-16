63.9 F
The Villages
Sunday, January 16, 2022
Zonta Club of The Villages to present fashion show at Colony Cottage

By Staff Report

The Zonta Club of The Villages will present a fashion show next month at Colony Cottage Recreation Center.

“Straight from the Heart” will include a fashion show, luncheon and basket raffle. The event will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19. Doors will open at 11 a.m.

Proceeds from the fashion show will support violence against women’s projects, educational scholarships and women in the Villagers for Veterans organization.

Tickets are $30 and are available by calling Nancy at (401) 368-5105.

The Villages, Florida

