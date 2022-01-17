51.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, January 17, 2022
type here...

$104,000 needed for emergency repair after ‘depression’ forms at Brownwood

By Meta Minton

The Brownwood Community Development District Board of Supervisors is set to approve $104,000 for emergency repairs after a “depression” formed in a parking lot of the business district.

The board is scheduled to meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

The $104,000 in funding will pay for grouting, engineering services and restoration of the asphalt and landscaping.

The board is expected to amend its existing budget in order to pay for the repairs. 

A depression could be a sinkhole, bit “often a depression is not verified by a licensed professional geologist or engineer to be a true sinkhole, and the cause of subsidence is not known. Such events are called subsidence incidents,” according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Renters vs. homeowners in The Villages

A renter in The Villages has a question about the distinction between homeowners and renters.

Officials need to take a drive on the multi-modal paths

A Village of Calumet Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is urging officials in The Villages to take a drive at night on the multi-modal paths.

Is Florida’s lottery working for the economy?

A Village of Pennecamp resident wonders if the Florida Lottery is good for the state’s economy. Read his Letter to the Editor.

COVID-19 has flourished under the Democrat leadership

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident contends that COVID-19 has flourished under the Democrat leadership.

What is wrong with Superintendent Rick Shirley?

A Bushnell resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders what is wrong with Sumter County School Superintendent Rick Shirley? The school board is set to vote Tuesday on approval of the book, “The Naked Roommate.”

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos