$104,000 needed for emergency repair after ‘depression’ forms at Brownwood

The Brownwood Community Development District Board of Supervisors is set to approve $104,000 for emergency repairs after a “depression” formed in a parking lot of the business district.

The board is scheduled to meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

The $104,000 in funding will pay for grouting, engineering services and restoration of the asphalt and landscaping.

The board is expected to amend its existing budget in order to pay for the repairs.

A depression could be a sinkhole, bit “often a depression is not verified by a licensed professional geologist or engineer to be a true sinkhole, and the cause of subsidence is not known. Such events are called subsidence incidents,” according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.