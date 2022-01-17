Bernardine J. LaMantia (Bernie) passed away suddenly December 31, 2021, at her home in The Villages, Florida. Bernie was born on February 24, 1941 in New York, New York to Saverio and Santina (Livolsi) LaMantia. Bernie’s love of the English language led to her earning a Bachelors of Arts degree in English from The College of Mount Saint Vincent in 1961. After graduating from college she taught English at John Philip Sousa J.H.S. while simultaneously earning her Master of Arts in English from City College of the City University of New York School of Education. Bernie later attended Columbia University, studying Higher and Adult Education with a focus on Student Personnel Administration. Bernie found her calling as Dean of Students, first at The College of Mount Saint Vincent for six years and at Columbia-Greene Community College from 1979 until her retirement in January 2002. Bernie’s expertise and leadership in student personnel was highly valued by her peers, and she was selected to serve on numerous evaluation teams for the Middle States Commission on Higher Education. Bernie’s belief in life long learning made her a strong advocate of the CGCC campus daycare program. She was instrumental in helping to secure funding for the construction of a day care center. She was honored when upon her retirement it was named “The Bernardine J. LaMantia Day Care Center.” Bernie’s passions were books, crossword puzzles, golf and polo. She regularly worked on the New York Times crossword (which was never discarded until complete.) She was an avid reader. Bernie loved golf! She especially enjoyed playing with golfers who enjoyed the camaraderie as much as the sport itself. The highlight of her golfing accomplishments, were her 5 holes-in-one and the stories that accompanied each one. Upon her retirement and move to The Villages she developed an avid interest in polo. She immersed herself in the game, the rules, and the players and encouraged her friends to join her field side for an afternoon of fun. Bernie is survived by her sister, Ellen Beris (Len) of The Villages, Florida. She will be remembered by many friends who admired her strength of character, and with their support she enjoyed a content and peaceful retirement.

Donations in Bernie’s name may be sent to Columbia Greene Humane Society, 111 Humane Society Road, Hudson, New York 12534