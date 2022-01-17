52.1 F
Monday, January 17, 2022
By Staff Report
Betty Josephine Rogers, 93, of Wildwood, Florida passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022. She was born July 28, 1928 in Cleveland, Ohio to Albert George and Mary Bell. Betty was married to the love of her life, William J. (Bill) Rogers, Sr. for 73 years. They met at Lincoln High School in Warren, Michigan and married during WWII. In addition to raising six children, they loved to travel throughout the U.S. and lived in several states including Michigan, Pennsylvania, California and Florida. During their lives, they also owned several businesses including a restaurant, gas station, appliance repair, grocery store, laundromat and most recently Betty’s Deer Trail in Freesoil, Michigan. She was Catholic and active in the Daughter’s of Isabella, Lioness Club and Knights of Columbus (especially during Bill’s tenure as Grand Knight). She is survived by her three sons: William J. Rogers, Jr. and his wife Gloria of Michigan, David W. Rogers and his wife Patricia of California and James M. Rogers and his wife Teresa of North Carolina; three daughters: Judy Cetlinski of Florida, Linda Adam and her husband A.J. of Florida and Anne Kline and her husband Ken of Michigan; sister, Laura Jean Pulliam of Warren, MI; 18 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild and 4 nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her loving husband Bill and her son-in-law, James Cetlinski. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Betty’s “girlfriends” (Judy, Linda Sue, Lisa, Patricia, Rakiya, Sharon, T and Carolyn) for all of the love, friendship and compassion they shared with Betty in her final years. A memorial service, open house and burial at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton Township, Michigan, will be scheduled for late July/early August. The family will share more details later this year.

