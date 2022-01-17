The Chula Vista Recreation Center bocce courts will be closed for maintenance Wednesday, Jan. 26, through Sunday, Jan. 30.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Chula Vista Recreation Center at (352) 753-0002.
