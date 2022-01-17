Fernando Varela will lend voice to ‘Three Tenors Plus One’ concert

The Opera Club of The Villages will present its annual “Three Tenors Plus One” fundraiser concert.

This year’s 25th annual event will be held Saturday, Feb. 12 at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center in the Villages. It will feature tenors Devin Eatmon, Pavel Suliandziga, Fernando Varela and soprano Ashley Thunder with Maestro Bill Doherty at the piano. There will be two performances will be held at 3 and 7 p.m. The event will raise money for the club’s Harold S. Schwartz Music Scholarship Program which has awarded over $567,000 in scholarships since its inception to 89 students from the tri-county area studying classical music in college.

Fernando Varela trained and studied opera with Maestro Bill Doherty and was a Resident Artist with the Central Florida Lyric Opera and Palm Beach Opera. He was discovered by some of opera’s renowned classical icons and tours worldwide with Grammy Award-Winning producer David Foster [Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Andrea Bocelli, Josh Groban]. He has also performed amongst some legendary superstars including Lionel Richie, Gladys Knight, Steven Tyler, The Beach Boys, Josh Groban, Babyface, Peter Cetera, Neil Diamond, Seal, Jewel, and Chaka Kahn. He and his group “Forte” were also finalists on America’s Got Talent.

A master’s graduate of the Russian Academy of Music in 2015, tenor Pavel Suliandziga just completed his professional studies diploma at the Mannes College of Music in New York City. He has performed numerous roles in opera throughout the world and was also a solo performer in Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 with the RAM Orchestra. He was the winner in 2013 and 2014 with AADGT in New York, performing in Carnegie Hall, the Bella Voce competition in Moscow, Talents of the World International Competition, the Licia-Albanese competition and Giulio Gari competition . He was also a performer in the Vianden Festival in Luxembourg, the IVAI summer program in New York and CVAI summer program in Montreal.

Devin Eatmon is a Villages favorite and former winner of a Harold S. Schwartz Music Scholarship. He graduated from the Villages Charter School and went on to receive his Master’s degree in opera from Florida State University. He has performed at the Aspen Music Festival and at Opera in the Ozarks. He was a resident artist with the both Central Florida Lyric Opera and Opera Colorado.

Ashley began her opera studies with Maestro, Mario Laurenti in 2013. She continues her professional studies with distinguished international “Tosca”, Stella Zambolis, Maestro Bill Doherty and nationally acclaimed baritone Christopher Holloway. She is also a Resident Artist with the Central Florida Lyric opera. Ashley brings an athletic talent and strength to the stage to provide impactful electrifying performances. Critics acclaim; “Ashley Thunder is a true talent”, “She touches everyone with her voice and spirit.” You can currently find Ashley performing soprano solos and roles with the Anna Maria Concert Chorus and Orchestra, Central Florida Lyric Opera, Dusseldorf Lyric Opera and the St.Petersburg Opera. Her favorite roles include Frasquita in Carmen, Countess Almaviva in Le Nozze Di Figaro, The Mother in Amahl and the Night Visitors.

Tickets for the annual fundraiser for the Harold S. Schwartz Music Scholarship Program range in price from $20 to $60. They are available at all Villages Box Office locations or online at thesharon.com.