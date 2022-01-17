Judge orders psychiatric evaluation for Village of Fenney woman charged with DUI

A judge has ordered a psychiatric evaluation of a Village of Fenney woman charged with drunk driving and disobeying a deputy.

Mary Borgman, 72, who lives in the Tupelo Villas in Fenney is being represented by Orlando attorney Matt Olszewski who earlier this month filed a motion in Sumter County Court calling for an examination to determine whether his client is competent. Last week, Judge Paul Militello signed off on the motion. A status conference in the case has been scheduled for Feb. 15.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded at about 10:30 p.m. April 12 to the SeaBreeze Recreation Center to investigate a report of a suspicious person at the recreation center, which was closed. A deputy found a red Chevrolet SUV with its engine running in the eastern side of the parking lot.

Borgman, who was identified by her Pennsylvania driver’s license, was asked why she was at the closed recreation center. She said she was “waiting for a male subject she had met at the bar to meet her there,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Borgman began to yell at the deputy and demanded to know why she was being harassed. The deputy “could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from her person from a conversational distance through my cloth mask.” The deputy asked Borgman to step out of the vehicle amid concerns she could not safely drive. She refused to step out of the SUV and “kept rolling the window up” while the deputy tried to talk to her.

A lieutenant with the sheriff’s office arrived on the scene and was able to convince Borgman to step out of the vehicle. She got out, but then said she was going to sleep in her vehicle. She pulled away from the deputies and ignored their commands to stop. She was handcuffed and transported to the Sumter County Detention Center where she was offered the chance to participate in field sobriety exercises. She performed the exercises with difficulty. She provided breath samples that registered .031 and .028 blood alcohol content. She also provided a urine sample upon request. However, she refused to participate in a voluntary drug evaluation.

She was booked on charges of driving under the influence and resisting arrest.