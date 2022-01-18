44.3 F
The Villages
Tuesday, January 18, 2022
By Staff Report
Alan J. Sonnenberg, of The Villages FL, passed away on December 27, 2021 at the age of 64.  Alan was born in Taunton, Massachusetts to Joyce (Wade) and Frederick Sonnenberg who predeceased him, but grew up in Foxboro.   He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Linda Brown-Sonnenberg, his brother Wade Sonnenberg, his sister Kristen Sonnenberg-Miller, step-mother Marion Burke and 4 sisters-in-law, 4 brothers-in-law, 5 nephews, 4 nieces and one great niece. Alan had a successful career in technology at the interface of hardware and software. He was involved in industrial controls, cybersecurity and appliance architecture. He made many friends during his professional career. Alan was known for his quick wit and dry humor. He was always very informed of what was going on around the world which made him a good conversationalist. He cared deeply for his wife, his immediate and extended family, and his pets. Alan was an accomplished golf player, a sport he loved. He enjoyed very much the golf outings with his wife, Linda. He was also a patient instructor to those less accomplished.Besides golf Alan enjoyed all sports.  Particularly football and his beloved Patriots which he followed from the struggling to the victorious years.  He also loved the peacefulness of driving in his golf cart with his dog around The Villages. Those wishing to make a donation in Alan’s memory may send it to the FHS Golf Boosters, 8 Carroll Drive, Foxborough, MA   02035 which gives golf scholarships to Seniors in high school.

