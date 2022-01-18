49.7 F
The Villages
Tuesday, January 18, 2022
‘Confused and extremely paranoid’ Indiana man arrested after turning aggressive

By Meta Minton
Nickolas Bliznos Long

A “confused and extremely paranoid” Indiana man was arrested after turning aggressive during a traffic stop on State Road 44 in Wildwood.

Nickolas Bliznos Long, 33, of Huntertown, Ind. was driving a gray van with Indiana license plates at 2:23 a.m. Friday on State Road 44 near Powell Road when he was pulled over for failing to properly stop at a stop bar, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Long’s pupils “appeared extremely dilated” and he began “making statements that were not making sense.” He was speaking in “multiple accents,” the report said. He appeared to be “confused and extremely paranoid.” The officer making the traffic stop called for backup after it was feared Long was possibly turning  aggressive.

Officers suspected Long was possibly under the influence of drugs. Methamphetamine and glass pipes were found in the van. When Long was placed in the back of a patrol car, he began hitting his head against the rear cage of the vehicle. Two deputies had to remove him when they reached the Sumter County Detention Center. He resisted their efforts.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug equipment and resisting arrest. He was taken into custody and booked at the jail on $4,000 bond.

