54.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, January 18, 2022
type here...

Joseph Kibitlewski

By Staff Report
Joseph Kibitlewski
Joseph Kibitlewski

Joseph L. Kibitlewski, PhD, 82, formerly of Cape Coral, FL, passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022 in Summerfield, FL. He was born June 23, 1939 in Jersey City, New Jersey to Joseph Kibitleski and Mary Demarco, now deceased. He is survived by his children, Judith Povis (Stephen) of St. Charles, MO, and Joseph Kibitleski (Leslie) of Memphis, TN; six grandchildren, Cori Christel, Samantha Donaghy (Kyle), Aiden Povis (Jordan), David Curry (fiancé Corraine), Madeline Smith and Courtney English; son in law, Darris Curry (Melody); as well as great grandchildren, Sawyer, Cole, and Andrew. Joseph was preceded in death by his wife Ann Ranniko, his daughter, Robin Curry; as well as two grandchildren, Natalie and Jacob. A Memorial Gathering will be held from 2-4PM with a 3:30 PM service on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162. Memorial Contributions in memory of Joseph L. Kibitlewski are suggested to Shriner’s Hospital for Children.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Renters vs. homeowners in The Villages

A renter in The Villages has a question about the distinction between homeowners and renters.

Officials need to take a drive on the multi-modal paths

A Village of Calumet Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is urging officials in The Villages to take a drive at night on the multi-modal paths.

Is Florida’s lottery working for the economy?

A Village of Pennecamp resident wonders if the Florida Lottery is good for the state’s economy. Read his Letter to the Editor.

COVID-19 has flourished under the Democrat leadership

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident contends that COVID-19 has flourished under the Democrat leadership.

What is wrong with Superintendent Rick Shirley?

A Bushnell resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders what is wrong with Sumter County School Superintendent Rick Shirley? The school board is set to vote Tuesday on approval of the book, “The Naked Roommate.”

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos