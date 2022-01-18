Joseph Kibitlewski

Joseph L. Kibitlewski, PhD, 82, formerly of Cape Coral, FL, passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022 in Summerfield, FL. He was born June 23, 1939 in Jersey City, New Jersey to Joseph Kibitleski and Mary Demarco, now deceased. He is survived by his children, Judith Povis (Stephen) of St. Charles, MO, and Joseph Kibitleski (Leslie) of Memphis, TN; six grandchildren, Cori Christel, Samantha Donaghy (Kyle), Aiden Povis (Jordan), David Curry (fiancé Corraine), Madeline Smith and Courtney English; son in law, Darris Curry (Melody); as well as great grandchildren, Sawyer, Cole, and Andrew. Joseph was preceded in death by his wife Ann Ranniko, his daughter, Robin Curry; as well as two grandchildren, Natalie and Jacob. A Memorial Gathering will be held from 2-4PM with a 3:30 PM service on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162. Memorial Contributions in memory of Joseph L. Kibitlewski are suggested to Shriner’s Hospital for Children.