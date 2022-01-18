54.4 F
Tuesday, January 18, 2022
By Staff Report
Paul J. McDermott, Jr.
Paul J. McDermott, Jr.

Paul J. McDermott, Jr. passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, December 18, 2021. He was a well-known softball player and Villages resident since 2010.Paul was born on January 24, 1938 in Brooklyn, NY to parents Paul J. McDermott, Sr. and Helen (Katerba) McDermott. Government service called Paul to serve our great nation in the US Army’s 101st Airborne and later in the NYFD and New Smyrna Beach PD. In the early 70’s he moved his family to south Florida so they could enjoy his love for boating in the clear blue ocean waters. It was there he built a successful real estate company, Homeland Sales Realty, continuing to honor the red, white and blue. His recreational passion was being on the pitcher’s mound playing softball, which he continued to enjoy through the 2021 season. In 2007 he founded and became the Director of U.S. Veterans For National Security, whose mission is “Veterans Still Serving”. Paul had immense love for family. He is survived by his loving partner, Aida Elg, and children Maureen Schwartz, Barbara Halgren and Casey McDermott, along with seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Paul III.

A celebration of Paul’s life will be held on his 84th birthday, January 24, 2022 at 11:00 am at Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home located at 1 North Causeway, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169.In lieu of flowers, Paul’s family request donations be sent to your local chapter of the Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA.org).

