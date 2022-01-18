Woman allegedly tries to run down man with car at Margarita Republic

A woman was arrested after allegedly trying to run down a man with her car at Margarita Republic in The Villages.

Taylor McFarlain, 28, of Umatilla was found by an officer early Saturday morning in the parking lot of the Chipotle restaurant at Village Crossroads after apparently fleeing the incident at the popular nightspot at Spanish Springs Town Square in The Villages.

She was at the wheel of a blue Toyota Rav4 when she drove at the man who was struck in the left knee as he attempted to dodge her oncoming vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She allegedly hit a parked car as she fled the scene. Her car sustained front-end damage in the collision. There was a cup in her car that contained a pink beverage that smelled like alcohol.

McFarlain was placed in a squad car and taken back to Margarita Republic. She vomited in the patrol car during the trip. The Indiana native was “very belligerent, cussing and yelling.” She attempted to spit on the police officer and had to be put into a spit mask.

McFarlain was arrested on charges of battery with a deadly weapon, leaving the scene of an accident, driving under the influence, reckless driving and refusal to submit to testing. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $17,500 bond.