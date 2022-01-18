60.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, January 18, 2022
type here...

Woman allegedly tries to run down man with car at Margarita Republic

By Meta Minton
Taylor McFarlain
Taylor McFarlain

A woman was arrested after allegedly trying to run down a man with her car at Margarita Republic in The Villages.

Taylor McFarlain, 28, of Umatilla was found by an officer early Saturday morning in the parking lot of the Chipotle restaurant at Village Crossroads after apparently fleeing the incident at the popular nightspot at Spanish Springs Town Square in The Villages.

She was at the wheel of a blue Toyota Rav4 when she drove at the man who was struck in the left knee as he attempted to dodge her oncoming vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She allegedly hit a parked car as she fled the scene. Her car sustained front-end damage in the collision. There was a cup in her car that contained a pink beverage that smelled like alcohol.

McFarlain was placed in a squad car and taken back to Margarita Republic. She vomited in the patrol car during the trip. The Indiana native was “very belligerent, cussing and yelling.” She attempted to spit on the police officer and had to be put into a spit mask.

McFarlain was arrested on charges of battery with a deadly weapon, leaving the scene of an accident, driving under the influence, reckless driving and refusal to submit to testing. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $17,500 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Snowbird, snowflake or frog?

A Village of Summerhill man offers a theory about status here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Iowa voter turns on Trump

A Village of El Cortez resident has the story of an Iowa voter who has turned on former President Trump. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Renters vs. homeowners in The Villages

A renter in The Villages has a question about the distinction between homeowners and renters.

Officials need to take a drive on the multi-modal paths

A Village of Calumet Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is urging officials in The Villages to take a drive at night on the multi-modal paths.

Is Florida’s lottery working for the economy?

A Village of Pennecamp resident wonders if the Florida Lottery is good for the state’s economy. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos