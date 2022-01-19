42.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
type here...

Barbara Louise Gowie

By Staff Report
Barbara Louise Gowie
Barbara Louise Gowie

Barbara Louise Gowie, 88, of Belleview, Florida passed away December 29, 2021, at her home in Belleview, Florida. She was the wife of Chuck Gowie, who preceded her in death in 1998. Barbara was born in Lynn, Massachusetts, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Wickenhiser. Her sister, Carol M. Borden, preceded her in death in 2017. Barbara was a long-time employee of the Ocala Star-Banner, working in Benefits Administration. Prior to moving to Florida, she worked at the Times-Union in Albany, N.Y. She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Ocala and especially enjoyed knitting for the Prayer Shawl Guild. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Ellen M. Yunker and her husband, Thomas J., of Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania. She was the grandmother of Colleen E. Albacker (Lee) and the great-grandmother of Brendan and Nathan Albacker. She is survived by nephew Rusty Borden (Sally), nieces Janet Tanis and Beverly Henderson (John) as well as five great nephews and nieces. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the First Presbyterian Church of Ocala, 511 SE 3rd Street, Ocala, FL 34471. Arrangements entrusted to Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 5946 SE Robinson Road, Belleview, FL 34420. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Interfaith Emergency Services, 435 NW 2nd Street, Ocala, Florida 34475 or www.IESMarion.org. Condolences may be left at Hires-Baxley.com.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Snowbird, snowflake or frog?

A Village of Summerhill man offers a theory about status here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Iowa voter turns on Trump

A Village of El Cortez resident has the story of an Iowa voter who has turned on former President Trump. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Renters vs. homeowners in The Villages

A renter in The Villages has a question about the distinction between homeowners and renters.

Officials need to take a drive on the multi-modal paths

A Village of Calumet Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is urging officials in The Villages to take a drive at night on the multi-modal paths.

Is Florida’s lottery working for the economy?

A Village of Pennecamp resident wonders if the Florida Lottery is good for the state’s economy. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos