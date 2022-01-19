Barbara Louise Gowie, 88, of Belleview, Florida passed away December 29, 2021, at her home in Belleview, Florida. She was the wife of Chuck Gowie, who preceded her in death in 1998. Barbara was born in Lynn, Massachusetts, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Wickenhiser. Her sister, Carol M. Borden, preceded her in death in 2017. Barbara was a long-time employee of the Ocala Star-Banner, working in Benefits Administration. Prior to moving to Florida, she worked at the Times-Union in Albany, N.Y. She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Ocala and especially enjoyed knitting for the Prayer Shawl Guild. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Ellen M. Yunker and her husband, Thomas J., of Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania. She was the grandmother of Colleen E. Albacker (Lee) and the great-grandmother of Brendan and Nathan Albacker. She is survived by nephew Rusty Borden (Sally), nieces Janet Tanis and Beverly Henderson (John) as well as five great nephews and nieces. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the First Presbyterian Church of Ocala, 511 SE 3rd Street, Ocala, FL 34471. Arrangements entrusted to Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 5946 SE Robinson Road, Belleview, FL 34420. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Interfaith Emergency Services, 435 NW 2nd Street, Ocala, Florida 34475 or www.IESMarion.org. Condolences may be left at Hires-Baxley.com.