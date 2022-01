Ben Stein has come down with COVID-19, forcing the cancellation of an event in The Villages.

The event had been scheduled for Wednesday at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa.

The lawyer, actor, comedian and commentator had been scheduled to speak at events at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in an event organized by Villagers for Trump.

Stein’s appearance has been rescheduled for March 9.