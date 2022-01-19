It is with great sadness that the family of Lynda Mollenhauer, of the Villages, FL announces her death at the age of 53. She was born on December 28, 1967 in Hempstead, NY. Lynda passed away at Advent Health in Orlando, FL on October 15, 21. She spent most of her life in Brunswick, GA where she was employed by UPS and made life-long friends there. Lynda was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Eleanore Mollenhauer, also of the Villages, FL. Lynda was an avid sports fan and the #1 fan of the New York Yankees. A celebration of Lynda’s life was held at Hiers-Baxley.