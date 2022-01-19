69.7 F
The Villages
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Setting the record straight on snowbirds vs. renters

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

A renter sent in a Letter to the Editor about renters but described them as snowbirds. I would like to respond to that letter.
The letter said that the differentiation between homeowners in The Villages and renters are the snowbirds. That is not correct. There are many homeowners in The Villages who are snow birds and there are owners who rent their homes to snowbirds.
The snowbirds are differentiated because they significantly increase the local population during the winter months. This increases the automobile traffic and affects wait times in restaurants as well as lines in stores.
Renters are no less considered Villagers than any other Villager. It is just easier for some people to rent a property for a few months rather than buy a second home.

Troy Iuliucci
Village of Belle Aire

 

