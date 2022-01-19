Speeder arrested on DUI charge after leaving popular nightspot in The Villages

A speeder was arrested on a drunk driving charge after leaving a popular nightspot in The Villages.

Philip Christopher Mitchell, 36, of Leesburg, was driving 65 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Lake Ella Road when he was pulled over by a Lady Lake police officer.

During the traffic stop, the police officer noted that the Pennsylvania native had “glassy, watery” eyes and his speech was slurred. He said had been “drinking downtown in The Villages where he consumed four “pickle backs,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Mitchell struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided two breath samples that both registered .127 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was also ticketed for speeding. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.