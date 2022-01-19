Sumter commissioner ‘not comfortable’ sticking with AMR ambulance service

Both Sumter County fire departments will move toward taking over ambulance services by Oct. 1.

At a workshop meeting Tuesday night, Sumter County commissioners reaffirmed their commitment to a county-operated ambulance service outside The Villages.

Earlier this month, The Villages Center Community Development District Board approved a $3.385-million purchase of ambulances and equipment.

Ambulances take an estimated 10 to 18 months for delivery, but Sumter County could meet the deadline if American Medical Response (AMR), a private company currently providing the service, agreed to sell ambulances to the county when its contract expires.

In a report to commissioners, Sumter County Fire Chief Rob Hanson and County Administrator Bradley Arnold discussed the cost of taking over the service.

The report also offered commissioners options of extending AMR’s contract during a transition period or continuing to contract out the service instead of moving it to the fire department.

Commissioners expressed support for a county-operated service.

“I think we should proceed in that direction and authorize the acquisition of 12 (ambulances),” said Commissioner Garry Breeden. “Time is going to be the issue. I think we can target Oct. 1.”

Commissioner Doug Gilpin and County Chairman Craig Estep also endorsed moving the ambulance service to the fire department.

“I fully support moving forward with the county doing ambulance services,” Gilpin said. “I’m not comfortable moving forward with AMR.”

Gilpin said he was unhappy that the issue hasn’t been more of a priority.

“This is the most important thing we have going on,” he said.

Gilpin asked Arnold if AMR is willing to sell their ambulances. Arnold said AMR had been non-committal about it, but he would contact them again.

The commissioner also raised the issue of using money from a $25-million COVID-19 federal grant or other grant money to fund the ambulance purchase.

Hanson reported that 63 employees would be needed to cover nine ambulances across three shifts. Total costs for wages, benefits and training would be $5.1 million.

The county would receive an estimated $1.6 million in ambulance fees each year from insurance companies and patients.

If the county buys a dozen new ambulances, the cost is estimated at $3.3 million.

Last September, commissioners voted to move ambulance services to the Sumter County and Villages fire departments. The decision followed a recommendation by a study committee appointed after AMR came under fire last year for poor response times.

In December, commissioners voted to extend AMR’s contract through the end of 2022 to provide a backup in case The Villages could not get its ambulance service established by Oct. 1.