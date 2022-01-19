72.1 F
The Villages
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Villager arrested after alleged attack on man suffering from ulcerative colitis

By Meta Minton
William Robert Pruitt
William Robert Pruitt

A Villager was arrested after alleged attacks on two people, including a man suffering from ulcerative colitis.

William Robert Pruitt, 64, was arrested Tuesday night on felony charges of battery by strangulation, battery on a person 65 years of age or older and abuse of a disabled adult. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Deputies were called to a domestic disturbance at a home in the Village of Palo Alto.

Pruitt was “very irate” when he emerged from the home’s master bedroom and announced he was leaving, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy told Pruitt he was not free to leave due to an active investigation which was in progress.

“What are you going to do about it?” Pruitt asked.

The deputy detained Pruitt in the back of a patrol car.

The man suffering from ulcerative colitis said he currently weighs 115 pounds, down from 175 pounds four months ago. The “disease weakens him and make him frail,” the deputy noted in the report. His left eye was swollen and his neck appeared to be “red and scratchy.” The man lifted his shirt and revealed “several red marks on his rib cage area.”

The report indicated that Pruitt is 6 feet tall and weighs 203 pounds.

The arrest report was heavily redacted and did not reveal information about the other victim.

