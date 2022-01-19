Webster hails Supreme Court decision banning vaccine mandate for workers

Congressman Daniel Webster is hailing the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision banning a vaccine mandate for American workers.

He said the high court’s decision in a Occupational Safety and Health Administration case is a “victory” for “hardworking Americans” whose livelihoods have been threatened by President Biden’s “dystopian” mandate.

“The Supreme Court rightfully recognized that President Biden’s attempt to strong-arm employers and threaten the right of millions of Americans to earn and make a living far exceeded the role and authority of the Executive Branch. I believe healthcare decisions should be made between individuals and their healthcare providers, not by demands of Washington politicians and bureaucrats,” said the Republican who represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

However, he said he is “disappointed” with the court’s decision not to block the Biden mandate impacting healthcare workers.

“This mandate is hurting patient care and making workforce shortages worse. Last year, I cosponsored H.J.Res 67 which would nullify the rule impacting those who do work with the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Thankfully, Florida law requires businesses to provide workers with an array of exemption options,” Webster said.

The Congressman is inviting health care workers to access exemption forms at https://webster.house.gov/federal-vaccine-mandate