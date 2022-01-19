69.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
type here...

Webster hails Supreme Court decision banning vaccine mandate for workers

By Staff Report

Congressman Daniel Webster is hailing the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision banning a vaccine mandate for American workers.

He said the high court’s decision in a Occupational Safety and Health Administration case is a “victory” for “hardworking Americans” whose livelihoods have been threatened by President Biden’s “dystopian” mandate.

“The Supreme Court rightfully recognized that President Biden’s attempt to strong-arm employers and threaten the right of millions of Americans to earn and make a living far exceeded the role and authority of the Executive Branch. I believe healthcare decisions should be made between individuals and their healthcare providers, not by demands of Washington politicians and bureaucrats,” said the Republican who represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

However, he said he is  “disappointed” with the court’s decision not to block the Biden mandate impacting healthcare workers.

“This mandate is hurting patient care and making workforce shortages worse. Last year, I cosponsored H.J.Res 67 which would nullify the rule impacting those who do work with the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Thankfully, Florida law requires businesses to provide workers with an array of exemption options,” Webster said.

The Congressman is inviting health care workers to access exemption forms at https://webster.house.gov/federal-vaccine-mandate 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Setting the record straight on snowbirds vs. renters

A Village of Belle Aire resident, responding to a previous Letter to the Editor, attempts to clarify the difference between snowbirds and renters.

Snowbird, snowflake or frog?

A Village of Summerhill man offers a theory about status here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Iowa voter turns on Trump

A Village of El Cortez resident has the story of an Iowa voter who has turned on former President Trump. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Renters vs. homeowners in The Villages

A renter in The Villages has a question about the distinction between homeowners and renters.

Officials need to take a drive on the multi-modal paths

A Village of Calumet Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is urging officials in The Villages to take a drive at night on the multi-modal paths.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos