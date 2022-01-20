50 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, January 20, 2022
type here...

Anne Rogers Schlick

By Staff Report
Anne Rogers Schlick
Anne Rogers Schlick

Anne Rogers Schlick, age 87, resident of The Villages, Florida passed away January 17, 2022 peacefully with family by her side. Anne, daughter of Charles W. Rogers and Margaret Louise Griffin Rogers of West Point Indiana was born February 2, 1934 and raised in Battle Creek, Michigan. Anne attended Marygrove College where she earned a degree in Home Economics. She married David Condon Schlick in 1957, and resided and raised her family in Plymouth, Michigan. Anne is survived by her two children Carolyn Anne Schlick, DVM and D. Roger Schlick (Marianne) her four grandchildren Patrick Schlick (Erica), Margaret Schlick, Kevin Schlick, and Maire Schlick, and her loving sister Martha E. Rogers (Richard Markell). Anne retired from teaching in the Plymouth public schools. Anne treasured her lifetime friends made through Marygrove College, teaching, church and members of AAUW. After surviving Lymphoma, Anne made a permanent move to The Villages, and found her way to Watercrest Independent Living where she was able to carry on her joy for cooking, entertaining, playing bridge, traveling, and visiting family and friends. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting a donation be made to IHM Sisters, 610 West Elm Avenue, Monroe, Michigan 48162. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 10 am @ St. Mark The Evangelist Roman Catholic Church. 7081 SE HWY 42, Summerfield FL 34491.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Setting the record straight on snowbirds vs. renters

A Village of Belle Aire resident, responding to a previous Letter to the Editor, attempts to clarify the difference between snowbirds and renters.

Snowbird, snowflake or frog?

A Village of Summerhill man offers a theory about status here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Iowa voter turns on Trump

A Village of El Cortez resident has the story of an Iowa voter who has turned on former President Trump. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Renters vs. homeowners in The Villages

A renter in The Villages has a question about the distinction between homeowners and renters.

Officials need to take a drive on the multi-modal paths

A Village of Calumet Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is urging officials in The Villages to take a drive at night on the multi-modal paths.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos