Anne Rogers Schlick, age 87, resident of The Villages, Florida passed away January 17, 2022 peacefully with family by her side. Anne, daughter of Charles W. Rogers and Margaret Louise Griffin Rogers of West Point Indiana was born February 2, 1934 and raised in Battle Creek, Michigan. Anne attended Marygrove College where she earned a degree in Home Economics. She married David Condon Schlick in 1957, and resided and raised her family in Plymouth, Michigan. Anne is survived by her two children Carolyn Anne Schlick, DVM and D. Roger Schlick (Marianne) her four grandchildren Patrick Schlick (Erica), Margaret Schlick, Kevin Schlick, and Maire Schlick, and her loving sister Martha E. Rogers (Richard Markell). Anne retired from teaching in the Plymouth public schools. Anne treasured her lifetime friends made through Marygrove College, teaching, church and members of AAUW. After surviving Lymphoma, Anne made a permanent move to The Villages, and found her way to Watercrest Independent Living where she was able to carry on her joy for cooking, entertaining, playing bridge, traveling, and visiting family and friends. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting a donation be made to IHM Sisters, 610 West Elm Avenue, Monroe, Michigan 48162. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 10 am @ St. Mark The Evangelist Roman Catholic Church. 7081 SE HWY 42, Summerfield FL 34491.