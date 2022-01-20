Apartment complex will drive more traffic onto Rolling Acres Road

An new apartment complex in Lady Lake will drive more traffic onto Rolling Acres Road as well as County Road 25.

The Lady Lake Commission on Wednesday night signed off on a site plan for the 288-unit apartment complex, which will include nine buildings, featuring amenities to include a clubhouse and pool, maintenance building, mail kiosk, five garage buildings, dog park area, and children’s playground. The parking lot will include 627 parking spots, which means it is anticipated each unit will have occupants with at least two vehicles. The complex will be located on 24 acres of land, located at the southwest corner of County Road 25 and Griffin Avenue.

The apartment complex is projected to generate an average of 1,568 daily trips.

“Overall, the traffic impact analysis for the complex has been found to have an impact on two roadway segments: County Road 25 and Rolling Acres Road,” the town’s Growth Management Director Thad Carroll told the commission.

The apartment complex, to be called Lady Lake Square Apartments, is being developed by the Benchmark Group of New York, which has a stellar reputation with the town, having brought in Best Buy, Sam’s Club and numerous restaurants. The apartment complex site plan received the unanimous blessing of the commission.

However, traffic continues to be a major concern for the commission. Earlier this month, the commission nixed a family housing development on County Road 25 over worries about traffic. Also this month, town leaders impressed upon Lake County Commission Chairman Sean Parks their frustrations with traffic on Rolling Acres Road. Parks agreed to look toward forming a closer working relationship to try to find a solution to the overburdened roadway.