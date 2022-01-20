James Nutting

James R Nutting, 69, of Summerfield, Florida passed away January 13, 2022, suddenly in Summerfield, Florida. He was the husband of Carolyn Nutting for 37 years. James was born in Batavia, NY as son of the late Richard and Betty Nutting. He worked for US Gypsum for over 20 years. He and Carolyn have been residents of Florida for over 25 years. His passions were his grandkids, drumming and artistry including, tattooing, and wildlife wood burning. James will be deeply missed by his wife, Carolyn Nutting and son, Corrie (Karen) Nutting of Tacoma, WA and stepsons; Joey Lindsley of Medina, NY; James Lusk of Summerfield, FL and stepdaughter, Tammy (Roy) Martin of Summerfield, FL. He was the grandfather of 12 and has 7 great grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters; Pam Nash of Batavia, NY; Dixie (Karl) Fox of Batavia, NY and brother Brian (Denise) Nutting of Largo, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Casey Nutting. Arrangements entrusted to Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 5946 SE Robinson Road, Belleview, FL 34420.