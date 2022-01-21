Cecile Weldon

Mrs. Cecile R. (Dubois) Weldon, 78, of The Villages, Florida died Sunday, January 9, 2022 in The Villages Hospital. She was the loving wife of Thomas J. Weldon. Born December 31, 1943 in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, a daughter of the late Joseph H. and Irene S. (Tellier) Dubois, she lived in Riverside, Rhode Island and later, Smithfield, Rhode Island before moving to The Villages in 2003. Married on May 7, 1966, Mr. and Mrs. Weldon recently celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary. Besides her husband, she is survived by her brother, Donald A. Dubois, her sister, Paulette M. (Dubois) Fisette, both formerly of Rhode Island and now residing in Venice, Florida, and nieces Michelle R. (Fisette) Umbriano of West Greenwich, Rhode Island and Sandra Keys of Midland, Texas.

A private memorial service will be held in celebration of her life.